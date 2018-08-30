The woman caught on camera ringing doorbells in a Texas neighborhood seemingly distressed and restrained has been identified following a “suspicious shooting.”

Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the woman’s safety following a call leading deputies to the home of a man who was threatening to commit suicide.

Deputies found the body of the woman’s 40-year-old boyfriend inside the home.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies.

Deputies identified the man’s 32-year-old girlfriend, described as a white female from Dallas County living in the Montgomery County area, as the woman captured on a doorbell camera last week.

The woman’s name will not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence, deputies say.

According to investigators, the woman was able to escape her boyfriend’s house last week and once again Thursday.

A suicide note was allegedly found inside the home, but deputies have not confirmed anything at this time.

The post Police identify mystery woman caught on camera ringing doorbell appeared first on 850 WFTL.