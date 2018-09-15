Police identify student arrested in Boynton Beach high school lockdown

Saturday morning, an 18-year-old student who was arrested in connection to Friday’s lockdown at Boynton Beach Community High School appeared in court to face multiple charges.

A spokeswoman of Boynton Beach police identified Wanye Brown as one of the students placed under arrest following the lockdown.

Brown is charged with carrying a concealed and unlicensed weapon, firing a weapon in public, improperly exhibiting a firearm, burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of a weapon on school property and disturbing the peace.

No other information is available at this time.

