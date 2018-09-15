Saturday morning, an 18-year-old student who was arrested in connection to Friday’s lockdown at Boynton Beach Community High School appeared in court to face multiple charges.

A spokeswoman of Boynton Beach police identified Wanye Brown as one of the students placed under arrest following the lockdown.

Brown is charged with carrying a concealed and unlicensed weapon, firing a weapon in public, improperly exhibiting a firearm, burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of a weapon on school property and disturbing the peace.

No other information is available at this time.

The post Police identify student arrested in Boynton Beach high school lockdown appeared first on 850 WFTL.