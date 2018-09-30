Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

Authorities in West Palm Beach are currently investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead.

The incident occurred Sunday around 12:57 a.m at an apartment complex on 5560 N. Haverhill Road.

Police believe that the shooting may have occurred as the result of a domestic violence incident which ended with one male dead.

Authorities are reporting that there is no danger to the public and that they are speaking with the parties involved, however, they are asking for anyone who believes they have more information about this incident to contact the West Palm Beach police department at 561-822-1900.

