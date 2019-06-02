Police Investigate Shooter’s Weapons Cache; Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff

As the investigation into Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach continues, police are now focusing on the weapons cache and job history of the shooter, 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera says the shooter used two .45-caliber pistols, and that two other guns were recovered his home.

At least three of those weapons were purchased legally. The weapons used at the municipal center were purchased in 2016 and last year, according to officials. It is also believed that the shooter used a silencer.

Meanwhile, President Trump has signed a proclamation that flags at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels, be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, June 4.