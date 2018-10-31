Police investigate the murder of two Saudi sisters found bound together in NYC

New York City police are investigating the mysterious deaths of two sisters from Saudi Arabia whose bodies washed up on New York City’s waterfront last week.

The sisters, Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 22, were discovered on a bank of the Hudson River, according to police.

Police say the sisters’ bodies were taped together and faced each other, but had “no obvious signs of trauma.”

Adding, that both were fully clothed when they were found on the Manhattan shoreline, about 225 miles from Fairfax, Virginia, where they lived and were reported missing in August.

The day before the bodies police discovered the bodies the sisters’ mother told detectives that she had received a call from an official at the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ordering the family to leave the U.S. because her daughters had applied for political asylum, New York police said Tuesday.

Investigators still have not determined a cause of death.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information is available.