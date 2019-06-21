Police Locate Owner of Missing Ear Found on Florida Beach

The case of the prosthetic ear that was found recently on a Florida beach ends on a happy note.

Officers with the Holmes Beach Police Department had been searching for the ear’s owner since last Saturday, when someone found the rubber ear in the sand along Manatee Beach. A “World’s Strongest Man” competition was taking place there at the time.

Police posted photos on its Facebook page in hopes of finding the owner, with the question, “Have you lost an ear?”

Their post went viral, with more than 1,800 shares.

On Thursday, police found the owner and posted, “Thank you to all who shared the missing ear post!

According to Holmes Beach Police Sergeant Brian Hall, a woman who was vacationing with her husband called and said the ear belongs to him. Apparently, the man was trying to place it in his pocket during a swim, when “a wave knocked it off his hand,” according to the wife.

Hall says his staff is sending the ear back to the owner in South Carolina, adding, “We will put it in box. I hope nobody sees it and freaks out.”