Police: Man Used Machete on Co-worker at PB Outlets

A West Palm Beach man accused of stabbing a co-worker at the Palm Beach Outlets made his first court appearance Sunday morning.

According to police, 43-year-old Luis Arias works for the Outlets’ cleaning company. He became angry with a co-worker on Saturday evening for allegedly not completing his daytime cleaning tasks.

They say that Arias took a machete out of his locker and stabbed the victim multiple times inside the center’s food court.

The victim was released from the hospital on Sunday morning.

Arias is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Oprah Knows There Will Be Backlash on Interview with Michael Jackson Accusers Health Officials Report Measles on the Rise in the U.S. Johnny Depp Sues Ex-Wife Amber Heard for $50 Million Four die in fiery Hutchinson Island crash Bernie Sanders kicks of 2020 campaign in New York Watch Live: President Trump to speak at CPAC 2019
Comments