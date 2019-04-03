Police: Miami mom did not take son grazed by bullet to hospital

A young Miami mother is facing child abuse charges after failing to take her son who was grazed by a bullet to the hospital, police say.

Laqayette Dock did not take her 6-year-old son to the hospital after learning that a bullet had grazed him because his 8-year-old cousin accidentally shot him during spring break.

Dock instead tried to self-treat the wound later telling police she did not think the injury was severe enough to require medical attention.

The 21-year-old mother was arrested Monday after her son told the principal of his elementary school what had occurred.

The school immediately called paramedics, and the boy was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Dock appeared in court Tuesday morning where the judge ordered her to be released on house arrest and $10,000 bond.

A family court judge granted temporary custody of Dock’s son to his great maternal aunt.

Dock is charged with child abuse and child neglect causing great bodily harm her family and friends insist she is a good mom.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently investigating the incident.