Police: Mom Drove with Children in Inflatable Pool on SUV’s Roof

A mother in Illinois is giving new meaning to the term “rooftop pool.”

Police in the town of Dixon arrested 49-year-old Jennifer Janus Yeager on Tuesday for allegedly driving while her daughters were sitting in an inflatable pool on the SUV’s roof.

She is charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child.

According to police, Yeager told them that she had driven to a friend’s house to inflate the pool. She had her daughters sit in it to hold it down during the drive home.

Yeager was also cited for failing to secure a passenger over the age of 8 and under the age of 16. She is now free on bond.