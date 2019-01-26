Police officer charged with killing fellow cop after shooting game gone wrong

A police officer from St. Louis, Missouri has been charged with killing a fellow officer after a Russian roulette-style game went wrong.

Nathaniel Hendren,29, was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to officials.

Hendren was on-duty when fellow police officer Katlyn Alix,24, was accidentally killed.

The pair were allegedly playing a game where all but one bullet was removed from a revolver handgun, and the two would take turns pointing it at each other and pulling the trigger, according to the probable cause document.

Hendren’s partner, Sgt. Richard Hellmeier, who was on-duty and witnessed the incident provided details in the probable cause document.

According to Hellmeier, Hendren, and Alix, each took turns pointing the revolver at one another before the fatal shooting.

Hendren initially spun the cylinder and pointed the revolver away from Alix, but when he pulled the trigger, it did not fire.

After, Alix took the gun and pointed it at Hendren, but again the gun did not fire.

Hendren then took the gun back and pointed it at Alix, pulled the trigger and shot Alix in the chest.

She was rushed to the hospital by the officers, where she died of her injuries.

Alix was off-duty at the time of the shooting, which took place at one of the men’s apartment at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

She is the fifth police officer in the United States to die in a shooting this year.