Police Officer Convicted of Second-degree Murder in Laquan McDonald Case

The Chicago police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old nearly four years ago has been charged with second-degree murder.

A jury convicted officer Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald Friday.

According to the report, police were called to the scene after someone reported seeing a teen breaking into several vehicles.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found McDonald holding a 3-inch blade in one of his hands and demanded he drop the weapon and surrender to police. Instead McDonald continued walking away from authorities. That’s when Van Dyke opened fire.

Graphic video of the incident which was released to the public prompted widespread protest demanding justice for McDonald and his family.

In the video McDonald is seen holding a knife at his side as he walks away from the police officers. Despite warnings from officers McDonald continues to hold on to the knife as he walks away, and suddenly shots are fired.

McDonald goes down with the first shot, however, Van Dyke continued shooting.

Van Dyke claimed he fired 16 shots at McDonald because he feared for his life and his attorneys claimed that McDonald would have been alive today if he would have just dropped the knife.

Prosecutors argued, however, that the teen had his back towards officers and that there was no reason why Van Dyke needed to fire 16 rounds.

Van Dyke was found guilty on 16 charges of aggravated battery, one for each shot fired at McDonald, however, the jury did not guilty of official misconduct.

