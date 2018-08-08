Police officer Tases 11-year-old accused of stealing

A police officer used a taser gun on an 11-year-old girl accused of stealing in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening after the young girl reportedly ignored the officer and attempted to flee the scene when approached.

The officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift at the Kroger supermarket prompting him to approach her.

Shortly after, the minor was taken to the hospital and released into the care of a guardian.

The Cincinnati Police Department released a statement Tuesday about the incident via Twitter.

The post also included a statement from Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac which confirmed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Under the department’s policy, the use of a Taser is allowed on people who are at least 7-years-old.

The officer’s identity remains unknown at this time.

