Police officer Tases 11-year-old accused of stealing
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

A police officer used a taser gun on an 11-year-old girl accused of stealing in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening after the young girl reportedly ignored the officer and attempted to flee the scene when approached.

The officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift at the Kroger supermarket prompting him to approach her.

Shortly after, the minor was taken to the hospital and released into the care of a guardian.

The Cincinnati Police Department released a statement Tuesday about the incident via Twitter.

The post also included a statement from Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac which confirmed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Under the department’s policy, the use of a Taser is allowed on people who are at least 7-years-old.

The officer’s identity remains unknown at this time.

The post Police officer Tases 11-year-old accused of stealing appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump legal team responds to Mueller’s request for Presidential interview Watch: herd of cows assist FL police in arrest of car theft suspect Man in NM compound arrest was training kids to commit school shootings, court documents say FBI arrest’s Republican lawmaker Chris Collins on insider trading charges UPDATE: FAU Commencement Cancelled Due to ‘Credible Threat,’ Possibly Rescheduled Broward County Schools Superintendent Announces New MSD Safety Plan
Comments