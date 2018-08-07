Curt and Ana Graham are thankful to and Palm Beach Gardens Police Officers Robert Ayala and Rafael Guadalupe for coming to the rescue when their 14-month-old Lucia started choking on a chicken nugget at the Gardens Mall food court two weeks ago.

“On her second bite, I noticed she looked at me with her eyes wide open. She started turning red,” she told the Palm Beach Post.

She pulled the baby from her stroller and patted her back just like the pediatrician taught her, but to no avail. Lucia started turning blue.

Then, “like angels from heaven,” two Palm Beach Gardens police officers who had been sitting across the food court appeared, she said.

To the relief of Ana Graham, Ayala was able to free the chicken nugget while Guadalupe called for Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

The post Police Officers Save Life of Toddler Choking at Gardens Mall Food Court appeared first on 850 WFTL.