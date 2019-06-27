Police: Palm Beach Man Pulls Gun on Fellow Home Depot Shopper

West Palm Beach police say a 49-year-old Palm Beach man pulled a gun on another shopper during an argument at the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach last Sunday.

Even though he did have a permit to carry, Michael Edward Cassaday faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, according to a report from West Palm Beach Police.

Cassaday and another shopper reportedly both men asked a clerk for help and got into a profanity-laced argument. Cassaday allegedly used a racial epithet while explaining that he had asked for help first. Then police say he pulled a Beretta handgun on the other man, who is black, as the verbal altercation escalated.

The man told police he feared for his life when Cassaday pulled his firearm on him and continued to walk through five aisles of the store with his gun in his hand by his side.

The other man told police that he heard Cassaday say “I’m going to shoot that … between his eyes.”

When officers arrived, Cassaday was “walking out displaying his firearm on his waist,” the report said.

Cassaday has an active concealed-weapon permit, but he did not have it on him at the time of the incident, the report said.

He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and released on a $10,000 bond.

Based on the incident, police “strongly recommended” that Cassaday’s concealed weapon permit be revoked or suspended.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 8.

According to public records, Cassaday’s history includes DUI, hit-and-run, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and various traffic infractions.