Police: Pedestrian Struck by Brightline Train in Lantana

Lantana police said Brightline train was involved in an accident Monday morning involving a pedestrian near the Lake Worth/Lantana city line.

At 6:15 a.m., US 1 was shutdown near Dixie Highway.

Police confirmed a pedestrian was hit by the train and that no one was killed.

Lantana police and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were at the scene, but crews had cleared the scene by 6:30 a.m.

The train is moving southbound again after being stopped.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

White House Threatens to Yank Jim Acosta’s Hard Pass Again Did President Trump Call Rep. Adam Schiff a Bad Word? Florida AG Bondi Includes CVS and Walgreens in Opioid Lawsuit FLOTUS and POTUS Head to PBIA After Welcoming White House Xmas Tree FBI Investigating Mysterious Cruise Ship Death Broward SOE Snipes Resigns, Could Sheriff Israel be Next?
Comments