Police release video in hopes of finding twerking shoplifter

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance twerking as she shoplifted several items from a store.

The incident occurred last month at the MadRag clothing store at 626 N University Drive.

Authorities reported that the unknown woman who was seen twerking in the middle of an isle, stole at least $400 worth of merchandise from the store.

Officials have released security footage from the store as well as still images in order to capture the woman.

The woman is described as a heavy-set black female with short hair and multiple tattoos on her shoulders and back.

Authorities also believe that she may be working with another woman who was pictured with medium -length black hair.

If you have any information regarding these two women, you are asked to contact Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

