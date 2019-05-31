Police release video in hopes of finding twerking shoplifter

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance twerking as she shoplifted several items from a store.

The incident occurred last month at the MadRag clothing store at 626 N University Drive.

Authorities reported that the unknown woman who was seen twerking in the middle of an isle, stole at least $400 worth of merchandise from the store.

Officials have released security footage from the store as well as still images in order to capture the woman.

NEED TO ID: Can you assist us in identifying these two suspects who were caught on camera removing over $377 worth of items from MadRag (626 N University Drive)? Please contact the PPPD at 954-436-2317, or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS, with any information. pic.twitter.com/X85JckC9d4 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 29, 2019

The woman is described as a heavy-set black female with short hair and multiple tattoos on her shoulders and back.

Authorities also believe that she may be working with another woman who was pictured with medium -length black hair.

If you have any information regarding these two women, you are asked to contact Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.