Police Say 6-Year-Old Made Up Story of Getting Jumped by Group

Investigators in Olympia, Washington say the 6-year-old who captured the world’s attention after reporting that he was severely beaten up by bullies while standing up for his friend lied about the incident.

According to the report, the boy’s mother found him injured at their apartment complex last Wednesday. When she asked what happened he told her and investigators that he was injured standing up to bullies. The boy claimed that the group of kids around his age repeatedly kicked him and beat him with rocks and sticks before rubbing sawdust in his eyes.

In addition to several cuts and bruises, the boy also suffered a broken arm and had to have surgery to repair a cut above his eye.

The Olympia Police Department says after interviewing the boy and then speaking to children in the neighborhood, including a 5-year-old who originally was identified as the main aggressor, they found that all the details of the story were not adding up.

The department then went back to the 6-year-old who admitted that his injuries actually came from a fall and that he lied about the whole incident.

“The injuries sustained by the child are the result of a fall, which occurred at the apartment complex on the date in question, not an assault,” Olympia Police said in a news release Thursday. “As a result, there are no suspects of any age.”

No further details were given about the fall, however, police did report that no charges will be filed due to the child’s age but that “appropriate social services have been notified to ensure the continued welfare of the child involved.”

A GoFundMe page that was set up to help the family with the child’s medical expenses reached over $45,000 before donations were stopped.

It is was not said whether the family will return the money they received from the GoFundMe site.

