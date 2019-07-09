Police say Florida woman picks nose, sticks fingers in ice cream

A woman in Indian Shores Florida was arrested by police after being caught on camera picking her nose before sticking her fingers in an ice cream container. It was also reported that she did not wash her hands after using the restroom. The incident took place at Lu Lu’s Ice Cream and Candy Shop according to the arrest report.

Jung Soon Wypcha (66) of St. Petersburg was charged with criminal mischief and with violating Florida’s anti-tampering act.

Police said Wypcha did this on five different occasions which also included her spitting on the container in once of the incidents.

In one incident, police said Wypcha spit on the ice cream containers. It is also reported that on June 22 she urinated in an ice cream bucket and emptied it in a sink used by store employees to wash utensils.

Police arrested Wypcha on Monday on a $5000 bond.