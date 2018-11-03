Police search for gunman who shot one person on Dartmouth campus

According to the university and Hanover Police, one person was shot in a study room on the Dartmouth campus.
UPDATE (11:03 PM): According to the Hanover Police, at 9:50 p.m. tonight a non-Dartmouth student was shot at the Christian Science Reading Room at 1 School Street.
— Dartmouth (@dartmouth) November 3, 2018
A shelter-in-place order was put in place as there were reports of shots fired at other campus locations but was lifted hours later.
The suspect is at large.
The gunman is at large and additional shots are being reported from various campus locations. We have activated our emergency response team and issued a timely warning and DartAlert to campus.
— Dartmouth (@dartmouth) November 3, 2018