Police search for man who held FL Chick-fil-A at gunpoint

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Sarasota Chick Fil A.

The incident occurred Friday evening around 10 p.m., according to police.

The man reportedly entered the restaurant with a semi-automatic silver/chrome pistol and held employees at gunpoint while demanding money.

No employees or customers were hurt.

He is described as a white man in his late 20’s early 30’s, 6 feet tall with a slim built, slight facial hair, wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored pants, black cap with the Superman logo on the front.

No other information is available this time.