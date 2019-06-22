Police search for missing Martin County girl

Martin County police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Raven Goodson was last seen Tuesday at her home on Sandshoal Way, then about an hour later at the Cumberland Farms off Savannah Road in Jensen Beach, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say she had her grandmother’s white 2014 Ford Focus in her possession.

Additionally, police say that Goodson has left her home without permission in the past.

Raven is 5’1″ with long, dark brown hair, blue eyes and weighs about 100 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

She sometimes goes by the alias Raven Seehof.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170.”