Police Search for Suspect Who Fled Scene of Crash Leaving Elderly Woman Pinned Under Truck

Police in Hillsborogh County are currently searching for a suspect who crashed into a 71-year-old woman’s home and left her pinned under the vehicle.

The incident occurred Saturday night at a home off of Pepperfield Drive. Neighbors told reporters that they heard a large explosion and when they went outside they saw a truck sticking out of an elderly woman’s home. One of the neighbor’s Gabriel Siragusa says he heard a woman crying for help and went over to see if he could save her. Siragusa says he tried to lift the truck while another neighbor Carmelo Santiago used his phone’s flashlight to light up the “pitch black” area.

“I was nervous, you know. You see a human body asking for help and you’re trying, but (not) much you can do,” Siragusa said.

Fire rescue officials were able to rescue the woman and her dog after 35 minutes using airbag technology.

The elderly woman was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the dog was uninjured.

It is unclear what caused the crash or who was driving the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene, however, authorities are currently looking for Robert Devon Siders III who they believe may have more information about the incident.