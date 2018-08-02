Police Seek Suspect in Robbery of Lake Worth Convenience Store
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 10:04 PM

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store on Wednesday in Lake Worth. The robbery took place at the Family Dollar located in the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway.

The man was wearing a mask and demanded cash from a store clerk. He then fled the scene on foot. The sheriff’s office stated the man is 5 feet 11 inches with a thin build. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Information including tips can also be submitted anonymously through the “See Something” smartphone app.

