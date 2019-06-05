Police Seeking Suspects in Cell Phone Video Attack of Broward Teen

Coral Springs police are looking for suspects in the beating of a teenager who sustained several injuries.

The attack, which happened around 3 p.m. on May 29 in the 7200 block of West Sample Road, was all caught on video.

Three people have been arrested so far.

According to police, the boy was walking home from Coral Springs High School when at least eight people knocked him to the ground. At that point, they began to punch, kick and choke him, while another person recorded the whole thing on a cell phone.

The group also grabbed the victim’s backpack and other personal property during the attack, according to police.

In the video, the disoriented victim staggers to his feet.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Frank Randazzo at (954) 346-1262 or Frandazzo@coralsprings.org.

Anonymous tips can be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.