Police shoot man who stabbed woman in Miami

Authorities in Miami are reporting that a man was fatally shot by responding officials after he reportedly stabbed a woman.

The incident occurred Tuesday at an apartment complex on Southwest 37th Avenue near Southwest Fourth Street.

Not much has been released about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that it was part of a domestic dispute situation.

The woman was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but is now listed in stable condition.

The suspect was also taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim and the suspect have not been publicly identified by authorities.