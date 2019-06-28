Police Shooting at Pennsylvania Courthouse

Police have taken out a shooter at a courthouse in Pennsylvania.

Reports say a man who had a hearing this morning was wrestling with a police officer and managed to get a hold of the cop’s gun.

Another officer then shot the suspect.

The shooting took place at the Delaware County courthouse in Linwood. Overhead helicopter video shows a heavy police presence.

At least one person was shot at a Delaware Co courthouse this morning, according to county officials.

An ambulance was sent to the Delaware County District Court in Linwood around 10:30am.

An ambulance was sent to the Delaware County District Court in Linwood around 10:30am.