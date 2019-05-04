Police tackle, arrest man stealing phones at SunFest

Friday evening, a man accused of stealing phones at SunFest in West Palm Beach was tackled by police and taken into custody after resisting arrest.

The officer was actively on the lookout for a suspect described by victims to be a medium build Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and backward black hat with the letters “AERO” on it.

The officer observed a man matching that description, approached him, and asked if he had anything in his backpack.

The man, later identified as Jose Ramon Lugo Torres, handed the backpack to the officer and began to create distance between himself and the officer holding his bag, police say.

According to the arrest report, the officer attempted to grab Torres’ shirt and told him to stop, but Torres pulled away forcefully.

A West Palm Beach officer and a Palm Beach Gardens police officer observed the struggle and assisted by putting the suspect on the ground.

Officers then saw two cellphones including a rose gold iPhone X valued at $800 and a red iPhone 8 Plus valued at $800 fall from Torres’ body onto the ground.

The owner of the rose gold iPhone X was reportedly located and chose not to press charges against Torres.

Jose Ramon Lugo Torres was charged with Resisting an Officer without Violence and Grand Theft.

The owner of the red iPhone 8 Plus has reportedly not been located at this time meaning additional charges may follow.