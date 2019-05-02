Police: UNCC shooting victim tackled gunman, saved lives

A gunman killed two people when he opened fire on at the University of North Carolina on Tuesday.

Police are describing one of the victims, 21-year-old Riley Howell, as a hero citing that he was most likely the last fatality in the school shooting.

The alleged gunman, identified as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, encountered Howell in a building on campus.

According to police, Howell tackled the gunman and most likely saved lives in the final moments of his life.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says Howell lost his life trying to shield others from the gunfire.

Adding, that if Howell didn’t approach the gunman, he “might not have been disarmed.”

“Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process,” he said of Howell “But his sacrifice saved lives.”

“What he did was he took the assailant off his feet, and then the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend him from there.”

19-year-old Ellis Parlier was identified as the second victim in the shooting.

Four other students were injured in the attack.

Wednesday, shooting suspect Terrell was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm.