Polls Set to Close As Voters Break Records for Key Races

With polls set to close at 7 p.m., voting officials say that turnout remained strong by mid-afternoon in both Palm Beach and Broward counties.

According to Susan Bucher, Palm Beach County supervisor of election, “Turnout is heavy. We haven’t seen it like this in a while.”

Brenda Snipes, Broward’s elections supervisor, agrees. She said, “There are tons of people who are voting. It looks like something I’ve not seen during a midterm.”

In Palm Beach County, Democrats have a 42 to 28 percent registration advantage over Republicans, with the remainder being registered to other parties or having no party affiliation. Democrats have an advantage of more than 2 to 1 over Republicans in Broward, although voter turnout has been high statewide, including in heavily Republican counties.

According to Bucher, “Things are running pretty smoothly, and we like heavy turnout. That’s why we open our doors.”

Nearly 5.1 million Floridians have already voted by mail or at early voting sites, setting a new record.

850 WFTL will have all of your election results, including the critical gubernatorial and senate races, online and on-air.