Pompeo Blames Iran for Tanker Attacks, Says U.S. Ready to Respond

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday reiterated President Trump’s claim that Iran attacked oil tankers last week near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and that the U.S. is prepared to respond.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo said, “These were attacks by The Islamic Republic of Iran on commercial shipping, on the freedom of navigation, with a clear intent to deny transit through the strait. There’s no doubt. The intelligence community has lots of data, lots of evidence — the world will come to see much of it.”

He added, “We don’t want war. We’ve done what we can to deter this. The Iranians should understand very clearly that we will continue to take actions that deter Iran from engaging in this kind of behavior.”

Iran denies any involvement in the attacks, and is accusing Washington of starting an “Iranophobic campaign” of economic warfare.

Last year, Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 Obama-era international agreement designed to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

Since then, President Trump has also ended waivers that had allowed some countries to continue buying oil from Iran. The U.S. also says there has been a spike in intelligence that points to Iran preparing to attack U.S. forces and interests around the Gulf region.

In response, the U.S. last month announced that it was deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier battle group to the Gulf region, along with sending four nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Qatar. The U.S. has also deployed more Patriot air defense systems to that part of the world.

In Sunday’s interview, Pompeo also called on the international community to increase pressure on Iran, although he added that the U.S. reserves the right to take control of the matter, in order to ensure safe passage for ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pompeo said, “What you should assume is that we’re going to guarantee freedom of navigation throughout the strait. This is an international challenge. This is important to the entire globe. The United States is going to make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise, that achieve that outcome.”