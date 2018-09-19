Pop-up Panel on #MeToo Rights of the Accusers vs the Accused

At the White House today, President Donald Trump said it would be very unfortunate if Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser doesn’t show up for a scheduled hearing on Monday.

The California woman has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 30-years ago.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says there’s no reason to delay Monday’s hearing to address sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

850 WFTL will host a panel on the #MeToo movement and the rights of the accused vs the accusers.

The panel will also address what to do if you believe you are a victim or and have been wrongly accused.

That’s Thursday morning at 9:05.

We will discuss with legal and healthcare specialists what to do if you believe you have been sexually assaulted or harassed and what you can do if you have been wrongly accused.

The panel will feature attorney William Julien of Boca Raton who defends employees in Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Broward and surrounding communities against

discrimination, sexual harassment/assault and other mistreatment.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Dara Bushman, who has been treating women who have endured traumatic sexual assault at work, school and at home.

Also on the panel, 850 WFTL’s Rich Stevens, and independent journalist Laura Loomer.

