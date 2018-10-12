Washington, DC Archbishop Donald Wuerl is resigning. Pope Francis announced this morning that he has accepted the Cardinal’s resignation after months of controversy surrounding the 77-year-old. Wuerl is under scrutiny for his role in the handling of sex abuse cases involving priests when he was the bishop of Pittsburgh.

The embattled Wuerl was facing increasing pressure to step down after a Pennsylvania grand jury report found that over 300 priests in the state sexually abused kids over a 70-year period.

Wuerl was the Pittsburgh bishop from 1988 until taking over the DC job in 2006.

He was accused of not dealing with pedophile priests while in Pittsburgh.

He was also accused of knowing about the alleged abuses of his predecessor in Washington, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. McCarrick resigned in July over his abuse allegations.

Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who turns 78 in November, becomes the most prominent head to roll in the scandal roiling the Catholic Church.https://t.co/Ik9DY9iLpr pic.twitter.com/eoTyUsP73o — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) October 12, 2018

Wuerl issued a statement apologizing for his “past errors in judgment,” and said he hopes his resignation will give the Washington Archdiocese a fresh start.

No replacement has been picked, and the Vatican says Wuerl will remain a Cardinal.

The post Pope Accepts Cardinal Wuerl’s Resignation appeared first on 850 WFTL.