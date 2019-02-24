Pope Says Abusive Clergy Are “Tools of Satan”

Pope Francis concluded a historic Vatican City summit focused on solving clergy sexual abuse by calling priests as well as other Catholics who abuse children “tools of Satan.”

He said, “The brutality of this worldwide phenomenon becomes all the more grave and scandalous in the church, for it is utterly incompatible with (its) moral authority and ethical credibility.”

The pontiff continued, “Consecrated persons chosen by God to guide souls to salvation, let themselves be dominated by their human frailty or sickness and thus become tools of Satan.”

The speech, which was delivered at the end of a mass at Sala Regia in the Apostolic Palace, capped off a gathering of 190 Catholic leaders, including 114 bishops from all corners of the world, seeking to address a scandal that spans across several continents.

Francis also said in his speech, “We are thus facing a universal problem tragically present almost everywhere and affecting everyone. Yet we need to be clear, that while gravely affecting our societies as a whole, this evil is in no way less monstrous when it takes place within the church.”

Although the bishops have discussed numerous measures, including a proposal to hold clergy accountable and to provide transparency to abuse victims by lifting the “Pontifical Secret” about church trials, they did not vote on or adopt any new measures.