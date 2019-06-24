Port St. Lucie Police Search for Alleged Double Murderer

A woman considered “armed and dangerous” is wanted by police in connection to a double murder in Port St. Lucie.

Authorities found two people shot to death at the Waterleaf Townhomes apartment complex off SE Hillmoor Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say 28-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres is involved in the double shooting. She fled the area.

Police say Torres is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe she is driving a 2005 Toyota Rav4 with a Florida license plate tag of KPDT14.

Call 911 if you see her.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. The victims and their ages have not been released.