Possible Pipe bomb Set Off Near Store in Davie

The manager of a store in Davie told reporters that they believe someone set off a pimp bomb near their store.

The incident occurred Monday just behind the Grif’s Western store.

Karelle Locay who helps manage the establishment, says they did not see who set off the bomb, however, she did see a black truck speeding down the road just moments after the bomb went off.

“It shook the whole building,” she said. “Pretty much everything — stuff on the desk — moved. It was extremely loud, ” she told Local10.

Authorities, including the FBI, are currently investigating the incident. According to Locay, authorities believe the explosion was caused by a well-constructed pimp bomb. It is unclear if authorities have identified any potential suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

