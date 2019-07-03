Possible Sinkhole Near Orlando International Airport Eats Five Trucks

A possible massive sinkhole swallowed five construction trucks in Orlando today.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a possible sinkhole opened up this morning between two lakes near Orlando International Airport.

It’s estimated to be 30 feet deep and 30 feet wide and gobbled up several huge pieces of construction equipment.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The State Environmental Protection Division is investigating.

