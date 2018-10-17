Possible Terror Attack Kills 13 at Crimea School

More than a dozen people are dead and around 50 injured after an explosion at a school in Russian-annexed Crimea.
Russia says the blast was the result of some sort of explosive device packed with metal objects at a college in the city of Kerch, where a new bridge links Crimea to Russia.

Most of the dead and wounded are teenagers and it’s being looked at as a possible terror attack.

