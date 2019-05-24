POTUS and FLOTUS Head to Japan Today

President Trump and the First Lady departs today for Japan for a trip that mixes ceremony, social time and policy.

The president is the first foreign leader to visit Japan since the new emperor took the throne there earlier this month.

The Emperor and his wife will host the President and First Lady at a lavish banquet.

Yesterday Trump boasted that he’ll be Japan’s “guest of honor” at “biggest event they’ve had in over 200 years.”

The trip gives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a chance to shore up his relationship with President Trump.

The two leaders will play a round of golf, the fifth time they have hit the links together.

On Sunday, Abe will bring the president to a sumo wrestling tournament where the president will present a trophy – called the Trump Cup – to the winner.