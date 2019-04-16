POTUS and FLOTUS to Spend Easter Weekend at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to spend Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago and attend church services at Bethesda by the Sea where they were married.

The FAA issued airspace restrictions for West Palm Beach beginning Thursday, on the same day the Justice Department expects to release a redacted version of the Mueller Report.

Attorney General William Barr said the special counsel didn’t find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. However, the special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Meanwhile, the Chinese woman at the center of a security breach at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort pleaded not guilty yesterday.

The judge denied bail claiming that she was a flight risk.

Prosecutors revealed the thumb drive she was carrying did not contain malware calling it a false positive, but the judge said he still

believed she was up to something nefarious.

The Chinese intruder will be locked up when the President visits Mar-a-Lago this weekend.