President Trump and Republican Senator Linsey Graham took to Twitter Tuesday to back Brett Kavanaugh following a third accuser coming forward against the Supreme Court Nominee.

The pair also shed light on the “suspicion” surrounding the attorney, Michael Avenatti, who is representing the third accuser, Julie Swetnick.

Avenatti and Trump have a history as he is the lawyer who represents Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who is suing Trump over a non-disclosure agreement in connection to an alleged affair.

POTUS wrote:

The Democrats are playing a high level CON GAME in their vicious effort to destroy a fine person. It is called the politics of destruction. Behind the scene the Dems are laughing. Pray for Brett Kavanaugh and his family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Graham wrote:

I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

I very much believe in allowing people to be heard. But I am not going to be played, and I’m not going to have my intelligence insulted by the Michael Avenattis of the world. I will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

The post POTUS & Sen. Graham back Kavanaugh amid explosive new allegations appeared first on 850 WFTL.