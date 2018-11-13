Power Companies May Be to Blame for Deadly California Fires

Power companies may be responsible for starting the deadly Woolsey and Camp Fires raging in California.
SoCal Edison and PG&E both reported malfunctions just before both fires started.

The California Public Utilities Commission says they will look at incident reports from the utilities, maintenance records, vegetation management and how well the utilities were prepared for an emergency.
Southern California Edison is being investigated by state regulators for its possible role in the huge, fast-burning Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
According to the California Public Utilities Commission, electrical infrastructure may have suffered malfunctions near ground zero of the blazes.

On Thursday, SCE issued an alert to the CPUC that a substation circuit near the Woolsey Fire origin “relayed,” or sensed a disturbance on the circuit, just two minutes before Cal Fire said that the devastating fire began.

“The CPUC is monitoring the fire conditions throughout the state, in coordination with our partners from Cal Fire and Cal OES. CPUC staff will incorporate Edison’s incident report into its investigation to assess the compliance of electric facilities with applicable rules and regulations in fire impacted areas,” CPUC spokeswoman Terrie Prosper told City News Service on Monday. “The CPUC staff investigation may include an inspection of the fire sites once Cal Fire allows access, as well as maintenance of facilities, vegetation management, and emergency preparedness and response. Cal Fire is the first responder and determines the sources of ignition of the fires and the way that the fires spread.”

Crews have not been able to look at the sites of the malfunctions because it’s still too dangerous.

