Pregnant FL Woman Overdoses with Two Children in Car

A newborn is in critical condition in Polk County, Florida, after an emergency C-section had to be performed on the mother, who overdosed on cocaine.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Marsha Forrester on Thursday, after they found her passed out in her car, with her other two children inside.

Forrester admitted to detectives that she had been using cocaine for two days before passing out. She also told them that she picked up the two children, who are both under age five, in Lakeland and then stopped at a convenience store in Winter Haven. She entered the store to use cocaine, and left the children in the car. Afterward, she drove to a Publix parking lot, where she passed out.

A passerby alerted the Polk County Fire Rescue about the car, which was running but had its air conditioning turned off. Deputies found Forrester slumped over the wheel of the car, while the children were crying and sweating. According to deputies, the temperature was 90 degrees, with a heat index of 99 degrees.

Fire rescue officials then pulled Forrester from the car and administered two doses of narcan before delivering the baby. Deputies say the other two children were uninjured.

Sheriff Grady Judd says, “I’m both furious and heartbroken about this. Two small children and a baby who was due to be born soon were put into serious danger, all because this woman wanted to get high. She chose cocaine over the safety of these little ones.”

Forrester was arrested and charged with two counts of negligent child abuse. She was booked into the Polk County Jail.