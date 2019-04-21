President Attends Easter Mass, Continues Mueller Response

President Trump and the First Lady headed to Easter Sunday services at Bethesda-By-the-Sea on Sunday morning, as the President tweeted:

Happy Easter! I have never been happier or more content because your Country is doing so well, with an Economy that is the talk of the World and may be stronger than it has ever been before. Have a great day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

During his stay at Mar-a-Lago, the commander-in-chief has remained focused on the Mueller report, with a series of tweets, including:

Can you believe that I had to go through the worst and most corrupt political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States (No Collusion) when it was the “other side” that illegally created the diversionary & criminal event and even spied on my campaign? Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

The President also went after Democrats:

Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total “hit job” which should never have been allowed to start in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

He also made note of a story in The New York Times, saying:

Do you believe this? The New York Times Op-Ed: MEDIA AND DEMOCRATS OWE TRUMP AN APOLOGY. Well, they got that one right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, the North American Aerospace Defense Command had to direct an F-16 and helicopter to investigate why a private aircraft entered restricted airspace over Palm Beach, according to NORAD Major Mark Lazane. The situation was resolved without incident, according to Lazane, when the pilot responded and left the restricted airspace.

The President has no official plans for the remainder of Sunday.