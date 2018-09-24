President Speak At UN Event On World Drug Problem

President Trump will be busy this week as the United Nations General Assembly gets underway. This morning he addressed an event called the “Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem,” with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaking just ahead of him.

Over 120 countries are already onboard supporting the effort and the hope is to sway even more backers. Ambassador Haley said the response to the call to action they’ve seen so far has been “nothing short of outstanding.”

What to expect from Pres. Trump’s week at the UN General Assembly: https://t.co/bDCkPzbtyJ pic.twitter.com/jiFexSsyT2 — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2018

World leaders are anticipating another round of confrontation with President Trump today, before the U.N. General Assembly’s General Debate on Tuesday.

Trump is threatening sanctions against any nation that buys oil from Iran, beginning in November.

