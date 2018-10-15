President Trump and First Lady Visit Hurricane Ravaged Panhandle Today

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit the Florida Panhandle and Georgia today for a first hand look at the devastation from Hurricane Michael.

Dozens of people are unaccounted for five days after hurricane Michael swept across the South. The official death toll from the storm is 18, but that number is expected to rise.

The president and First Lady are scheduled to arrive at Eglin Air Force Base around 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

