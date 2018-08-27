President Trump Announces New Trade Deal With Mexico’s President on the Phone

President Trump announced Monday that the United States and Mexico have reached a new trade deal.

The president was joined by the president of Mexico on the phone to make the announcement.

President Trump said that the term “NAFTA” has been killed and a new name for the agreement has been assigned, “U.S. Mexico Trade Agreement”

because the President said that NAFTA has a bad connotation and hurt America in the past.

The president of Mexico said he hoped that Canada would also come to a trade deal with the United States.

Trump said a trade deal with China is in the future. He says it is too soon to make a deal with China as he has with Mexico.

