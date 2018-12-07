President Trump Announces Nominees for AG and UN Ambassador

President Trump is filling two key posts saying he’s nominating Bill Barr to be the next Attorney General.
Talking with reporters at the White House today, Trump called Barr highly respected and said he is a terrific man.
Barr was attorney general during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.
If confirmed by the Senate, Barr would replace fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump also announced that he’ll nominate State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The president stressed that Nauert has done a great job as chief spokesperson for the State Department.
Nauert is a former Fox News host and Nauert would replace U.S.-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced that she will leave the post at year’s end.

