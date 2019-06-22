President Trump announces two week delay of mass immigration raids

President Trump is reportedly pushing back the date for planned mass immigration raids in order to reach a compromise with Democrats on the crisis at the Southern border.

The President tweeted Saturday that Democrats requested a two week delay on the raids that were to begin on Sunday.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

While the raids have been placed on hold for now, the President reported that if Republicans and Democrats in Congress are unable to reach a solution about the situation at the border, the deportations will begin.

Some major states like Chicago and Los Angeles planned to reportedly not corporate with ICE officials.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reported that Florida is no longer a sanctuary city and will be cooperating with ICE officials.

Those who will be targeted in the raids are individuals who are in the country illegally and who have already been ordered to leave the country.

Up to about 2,000 people in the United States were expected to be targeted.