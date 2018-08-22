President Trump awards medal of honor to fallen airman

On Wednesday, President Trump posthumously awarded the medal of honor to fallen airman John Chapman.

Air Force Tech Sgt. Chapman died in 2002 after heroically saving his team from an Al Qaeda attack.

Sgt. Chapman was part of a rescue team searching for a teammate who had fallen out of a Chinook helicopter during a mission to destroy al-Queda and Taliban forces located in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan in March of 2002.

Chapman and his team were dropped from a helicopter onto a mountain deeply covered in snow on the evening of March 4, 2002.

Chapman and his team were immediately fired upon by al-Queda fighters from multiple areas.

Chapman reportedly engaged al-Queda fighters in the first bunker alone, giving his teammates time to take cover from the enemy fire coming from the second bunker.

He then fired at al-Queda fighters in the second bunker and was shot and incapacitated, according to an Air Force investigation of the incident.

Chapman’s surviving team members reportedly said that his actions charging up that bunker is what allowed them to live.

Chapman’s teammates believed he was dead and pulled him back from the location.

However, Chapman later regained his ability to fight, stood up with his back to machine-gun fire in the second bunker and continued to engage the enemy.

The enemy in the second bunker delivered the fatal shots, according to forensic analysis of Chapman’s body, later recovered from the battle site.

Valerie Nessel, the widow of John Chapman, accepted the nations highest military honor on his behalf.

