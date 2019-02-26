President Trump calls Spike Lee’s Oscars speech a ‘Racist Hit’

Trump fired back at Spike Lee early Monday morning after Lee used his Oscars acceptance speech to take his own swipe at the president.
“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner,” Lee said as he accepted the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.” “Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history.”
Trump took to Twitter calling Lee’s speech “a racist hit.”
Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019